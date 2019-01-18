Barca at risk of Copa expulsion after fielding banned player

Barca won 3-0 in the second leg to go through 4-2 on aggregate but before the game Levante president Quico Catalan said his club would contact the federation on Friday.

If the RFEF ruled against Barca, who deny breaking any rules, they would be thrown out of the Copa, which they have won for the last four years, with Levante given a bye.

The biggest stumbling block to any complaint is that the deadline expired on Monday, though the RFEF has previously approved claims made by teams after a deadline has passed.

Teenager Chumi's ineligibility for the first leg was revealed in a story by Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Thursday.