Federer battles past qualifier Evans to reach Open third round

Despite the straight-sets win, Evans challenged the 2018 champion throughout, leading 5-3 in the first set tiebreak at one point and bouncing back from 5-3 down in the second set to force another tiebreak.

"I couldn't pull away early in the match. It always helps when you sneak in a quick break, win that first set," said Federer, who is bidding for his 21st grand slam title.

"I think maybe if I'd been able to close out that second set things are maybe going a bit smoother, but I think he played very well.