The full squad appeared at the training field, including Wu Lei who was injured in the game against Kyrgyzstan and Wei Shihao who has not yet played in the tournament due to injury in the warm-up games.

China will have to deal with the threat of South Korea's star player, Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min who joined the Korean squad early on Monday.

The sides lie joint top of Group C with two wins out of two - China having beaten the Philippines and Kyrgystan so far.