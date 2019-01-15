Australian Open: Murray makes exit as Nadal, Kerber, Federer through

The 31-year-old Scot was defeated 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in what was potentially his last competitive outing.

Murray, a former world number one, said last week that a hip injury was giving him so much pain he was not sure he could continue on to Wimbledon, which is where he would prefer to make his exit.

The three-time grand slam champion made a valiant comeback in the third and fourth sets, just as it appeared he would have to concede defeat, cheered on by a crowd that clearly favoured him.

But his hip appeared to get the better of him in the final set of the four-hour match, as his gait became increasingly stiff and he repeatedly grimaced in apparent pain.

Meanwhile, defending champion Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match on Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena.

Earlier Nadal beat wildcard James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that was not all smooth-sailing.

The 26-year-old Australian broke the 17-time grand slam champion early in the second set to lead 2-0 and when the Spaniard was up 5-2 in the third, the Australian won the subsequent three games to level at 5-5.