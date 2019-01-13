Salah penalty sends 'mature' Liverpool seven points clear again

Klopp's men had lost their last two games in very contrasting fashion as Manchester City inflicted Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the campaign nine days ago before a much-changed side lost in the FA Cup to Wolves.

Liverpool were far from their fluent best on England's south coast, but ground out a vital win to move seven points clear of City, who are in action at home to Wolves on Monday, thanks to a 13th clean sheet in 22 league games this season.

Salah was just one a number of first-team regulars to return from Monday's defeat by Wolves, but the Egyptian and the rest of Liverpool's forward line were starved of service before the break as Brighton sat deep and the visitors dominated possession without any cutting edge.