Turkmenistan prepare for Asian Cup Group F meeting with Uzbekistan

  • Sunday 13, January 2019 in 10:10 AM
Sharjah 24 – AP: Turkmenistan head coach Yazguly Hojageldiyez said on Saturday that his side can learn from a promising opening performance going into Sunday's Group F meeting with Uzbekistan at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
Having lost their opening match 3-2 to Japan in an encouraging display against one of the tournament favourites, Turkmenistan are in need of a positive result against their Central Asian rivals to improve their qualification hopes.
 
Uzbekistan earned a 2-1 victory over Oman in their opening match, leaving them occupying an automatic qualification spot for the Round of 16 alongside Japan.
 
However, with the four best third-placed teams also advancing, there is plenty of motivation for Turkmenistan, who are looking for a first ever win as they make their second appearance at the tournament. 
 