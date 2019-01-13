Turkmenistan prepare for Asian Cup Group F meeting with Uzbekistan

Having lost their opening match 3-2 to Japan in an encouraging display against one of the tournament favourites, Turkmenistan are in need of a positive result against their Central Asian rivals to improve their qualification hopes.

Uzbekistan earned a 2-1 victory over Oman in their opening match, leaving them occupying an automatic qualification spot for the Round of 16 alongside Japan.

However, with the four best third-placed teams also advancing, there is plenty of motivation for Turkmenistan, who are looking for a first ever win as they make their second appearance at the tournament.