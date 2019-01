Uzbekistan take on central Asian rivals Turkmenistan knowing a win will confirm their place in the Round of 16, but Cuper is wary of the potential problems the matchup could pose.

The opening round of fixtures saw Uzbekistan beat Oman 2-1, while Turkmenistan lost 3-2 in an encouraging display against Group F favourites Japan.

The last meeting between the teams at the Asian Cup was back in 2004, when Uzbekistan won 1-0 in the group stage.