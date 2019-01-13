India train as their Asia Cup focus turns to Bahrain

The last time India played a knockout round match was back in 1964.

The 54 years of waiting means India's players at the Asian Cup in the UAE are set to play one of the biggest match of their lives when India take on Bahrain on Monday.

After shocking Thailand 4-1 in their opening match, India lost 0-2 to hosts UAE in the second match. That leaves them needing at least a point to seal a spot in the round of sixteen.

Defender Subhasish Bose admitted the players are feeling the pressure, though the coaches are trying to reduce the stress.

India's free flowing style of football surprised both Thailand and UAE so far.

But the big question is whether the players will be able to play as freely against Bahrain in a game that has so much stake.