South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in Asian Cup to progress to next round

  • Saturday 12, January 2019 in 8:51 AM
Sharjah24 – AP: South Korea secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup as they beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 on Friday.
Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov was called into action after just 12 minutes when he kept out Koo Ja-cheol's low strike.
 
The Dordoi Bishkek player was a busy man from then on.
 
Kim Min-jae broke the deadlock when he headed home a Hong Chul corner four minutes before half-time.
 
Hwang Ui-Jo and Hwang Hee-Chan both had chances to double Korea's lead but struck the 'woodwork'.
 
Paulo Bento's side secured a second straight win at the tournament, following a 1-0 victory over the Philippines in their Group C opener.
 
The two-time champions next face China, who currently sit top of the group on goal difference.  