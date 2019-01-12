South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in Asian Cup to progress to next round

Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov was called into action after just 12 minutes when he kept out Koo Ja-cheol's low strike.

The Dordoi Bishkek player was a busy man from then on.

Kim Min-jae broke the deadlock when he headed home a Hong Chul corner four minutes before half-time.

Hwang Ui-Jo and Hwang Hee-Chan both had chances to double Korea's lead but struck the 'woodwork'.

Paulo Bento's side secured a second straight win at the tournament, following a 1-0 victory over the Philippines in their Group C opener.

The two-time champions next face China, who currently sit top of the group on goal difference.