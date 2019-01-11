South Korea prepare to take on Kyrgyzstan in the AFC Asian Cup

South Korea, led by former Portugal boss Paulo Bento, have injury issues.

Bento said that attacking midfielder Lee Jae-sung won't be able play in Friday's game

South Korea triumphed in the absence of Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

The in-form Son is still with his club team for one more Premier League match, against Manchester United on Sunday, before joining the national squad at the tournament.

South Korea, who were losing finalists at the previous Asian Cup, defeated the Philippines 1-0 in Dubai in their first Group C game.