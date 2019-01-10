Jesus scores four in League Cup semi

Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez also scored at the Etihad Stadium as the defending champions turned the second leg of the semi-final on January 23 into a mere formality.

"The result was good and of course we are already in the final but we have to play the second leg," manager Pep Guardiola said. "We will take it seriously.

City are seeking their fourth League Cup title in six seasons while League One's Burton have reached the semi-finals for the first time.

De Bruyne's fifth-minute header opened the scoring before Jesus's brace and a goal from Zinchenko in a seven-minute span just before half-time broke the game wide open.

Jesus then sandwiched a pair of headers around Foden's goal after the break with Walker and Mahrez completing the carnage.

Tottenham hold a slim 1-0 lead ahead of their second leg at Chelsea in the other semi-final, with the final at Wembley Stadium on February 24.