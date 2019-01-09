Turkmenistan prepare for AFC Asian Cup meeting with Japan

The tournament has already produced some shock results and as a result confidence is running high in the Turkmenistan camp.

Head coach Yazguly Hojageldiyev insisted that the small Central Asian country "has a chance" to lift the trophy, while midfielder Ruslan Mingazov said Turkmenistan should benefit from a younger and more inexperienced Japan squad following the retirement of several senior players after the FIFA World Cup last year.

Turkmenistan are making their second appearance at the Asian Cup following their debut in 2004.

Oman and Uzbekistan are the other two teams in Group F.