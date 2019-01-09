Oman prepare for AFC Asian Cup meeting with Uzbekistan

Oman have recently enjoyed a resurgence in their football fortunes having won the Arabian Gulf Cup for a second time in 2017.
But they were delivered a blow just days before the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
 
Hugely experienced goalkeeper and captain Ali Al-Habsi, who played for Wigan Athletic in the Premier League, was ruled out due to an injury.
 
On Tuesday, coach Pim Virbeek talked about the significance of their game against Uzbekistan in Group F, which also features Japan and Turkmenistan.
 
New captain Ahmed Mubarak Obaid Al Mahajri, Oman's most capped player, and youngster Jameel Al Yahmadi will be key for a nation who have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Asian Cup.