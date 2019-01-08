Vietnam ready to take on "very tough group" at AFC Asian Cup

Vietnam captain Que Ngoc Hai said the atmosphere within the team is very good, having recently won the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship.

But Hai also warned the team needs to quickly shift their focus to the AFC Asian Cup in order to avoid complacency.

Vietnam won the AFF title in December following a 3-2 aggregate victory over Malaysia, which was the 'Golden Dragons' first regional championship in 10 years after its maiden triumph in 2008.

In their three previous appearances at the Asian Cup, Vietnam finished fourth in 1956 and 1960, and reached the quarter-finals in 2007.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group D with Iran, Iraq and Yemen.