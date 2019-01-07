Iraq's new generation ready to emulate 2007 Asian Cup champions - coach Katanec

Iraq won the tournament back in 2007 and finished fourth in the last edition four years ago.

Head coach Srecko Katanec has only been in charge of the Iraqi's for four months, but has already helped turn them into a well-organised unit with strong relationships forged between the players, Katanec urged his side to come out from the shadow of the country's past glories and create a 'new story'.

Their opening opponents, Vietnam have not appeared at the Asian Cup since Iraq's victorious 2007 campaign, when the 'Lions of Mesopotamia' defeated the Southeast Asian side 2-0 in the quarter-finals following two goals from Younis Mahmoud.