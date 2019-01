Krestinin, who has been in charge of Kyrgyzstan since 2014, admitted not having too much knowledge of China's manager Marcello Lippi, but said he believed his squad are ready for the match.

Lippi previously won the FIFA World Cup with Italy and managed Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande for two years, before taking over the national team in 2016.

Kyrgyzstan and China feature in Group C alongside two-time Champions South Korea and the Philippines.