Australia train ahead to AFC Asian Cup opener against Jordan

The Socceroos are preparing for the defence of their title at their training camp at Al Ain.

Head coach Graham Arnold lost two players through injury just days before the start of the tournament - Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooyi and Hibernian winger Martin Boyle.

Boyle has been replaced by Apostolos Giannou, who plays as a striker for Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

Australia won the AFC Asian Cup four years ago at home when they defeated South Korea 2-1 after extra time in the final in Sidney after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in the semis.