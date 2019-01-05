'Japan have one goal winning the AFC Asian Cup'

Japan are the most successful side in AFC Asian Cup history, with four titles to their name and those triumphs came across the last seven editions of the tournament.

They will attempt to win the title back from Australia, who won on home soil in 2015.

Oman and Uzbekistan make up the other two teams in Group F.

The 'Samurai Blue' are seen as one of the pre-tournament favourites and head coach Hajime Moriyasu - who took over from Akira Nishino after the 2018 World Cup in Russia - will hope to meet those expectations.

Moriyasu has decided not to call up Shinji Okazaki and Shinji Kagawa - with the onus for goals falling on Takumi Minamino, Shoya Nakajima and Ritsu Doan.