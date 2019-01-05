A united team of Koreas speak ahead of World Handball Championship

It's the first time a unified Korean team willtake part in the competition.

Just as at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Korea will start with the country abbreviation COR and under the blue flag symbolising a unified Korea.

Four players from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will be part of the squad.

Because of the special status and to integrate those players more easily, the International Handball Federation (IHF) has decided to increase the number of players in the unified team from 16 to 20.

The unranked joint Korea team have been drawn in Group A with hosts Germany, Russia, France, Serbia and Brazil.

Korea will play the opening game of the tournament against Germany on January 10th in Berlin.