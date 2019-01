Dozesn of fans and media gathered outside of the Olivos Clinic where he was being treated.

Maradon's vehicle was seen leaving.

Local media reported that 58-year-old Maradona went to the clinic to undergo routine medical examinations, but doctors detected bleeding in his stomach and had to conduct further testing.

Maradona was back in his native Argentina when he was taken to the Olivos clinic in a neighborhood of the country's capital, Buenos Aires.