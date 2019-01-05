Syria take field in Asian Cup with fans divided by war

The Qasioun Eagles take on Palestine on Sunday in their first game of the Asian Cup group stage, hoping to make up for the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the World Cup finals in Russia last year.

Their qualification has thrilled Syrians in government-held territory, but angered fans in rebel areas who accuse the national team of playing for a regime they detest.

After last year's disappointment, national team member Muayyad Ajaan said he was determined this time would be different.

"The pressures and the pains of war have had a positive impact on our spirits. We're determined to make the Syrian people happy," he told AFP.

"Our qualification is a victory for everyone."

The team's participation in the Asian Cup has particular significance as Syria remains banned from hosting international fixtures.