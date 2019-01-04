Cazorla double helps Villarreal pull back Real Madrid

In a match which had been postponed due to Madrid’s appearance in the Club World Cup in December, Real fell behind after former Arsenal playmaker Cazorla curled home brilliantly in the fourth minute.

However Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane’s headers turned the game on its head as Los Blancos flexed their muscles against lowly Villarreal, 17th.

Benzema headed home in the seventh minute before Varane followed suit from Toni Kroos’s looping cross.

With Marcos Llorente injured Santiago Solari’s side never seemed fully secure at the back, having kept three clean sheets in the previous three league fixtures.

Madrid failed to add to their lead and Villarreal’s constant pressure bore fruit when Cazorla arrived at the back post to head home an equaliser in the 82nd minute through Thibaut Courtois's legs.