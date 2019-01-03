Solskjaer matches Busby as reborn United march on

Matt Busby was the only other United manager to win his first four games in charge, way back in 1946, but the Norwegian, who has breathed fresh life into the team since Jose Mourinho's sacking, demonstrated his fresh-faced Midas touch again.

His second-half introduction of Romelu Lukaku saw the big Belgian score within 38 seconds and when Marcus Rashford slotted home the second, it meant United have now scored 14 goals and earned maximum points from their four matches under Solskjaer.

Manchester United were 11 points off the fourth Champions League spot when Solskjaer took over a fortnight ago but their gap behind Chelsea is now already down to six points.

While sixth-placed United were celebrating the start of what promises to be a rather happier new year, Chelsea suffered a frustrating start to 2019, being held to a goalless draw at home by Southampton.