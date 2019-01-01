Kyrgios, Murray power into second round in Brisbane

Kyrgios' preparations for the season were interrupted by a spider bite that required hospital treatment last month and the Australian stuttered before firing 45 aces to overcome Harrison in a rematch of last year's final.

Kyrgios, whose season ended in October due to a niggling elbow issue, will look to hit top gear ahead of this month's Australian Open. He meets Jeremy Chardy next.

Andy Murray made a successful return to competitive tennis following a persistent hip problem, sealing a 6-3 6-4 win over local hope James Duckworth.

Murray, champion in his previous two appearances in 2012 and 2013, will look to extend his winning streak in the tournament to 11 matches when he meets Russian Daniil Medvedev next.