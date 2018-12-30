Five-star Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Spurs stunned by Wolves

Manchester City could cut Liverpool's lead to seven points when they look to stop a recent slump at Southampton on Sunday, but ahead of their trip to the Etihad on January 3, Jurgen Klopp's men currently look well on course to deliver a first league title since 1989/90.

"For sure Tottenham's result people out there reacted, but not inside the dressing room where they were completely concentrated on the match and not allowed to have that influence on our game," said Klopp.

"That is how I want the team to stay which is to be concentrated, nothing else."

Liverpool even overcame a rare deficit on home soil as for the first time this season after they trailed in the league at Anfield when Ainsley Maitland-Niles swept Arsenal into an 11th minute lead.

However, the hosts were level within three minutes and 4-1 up by half-time as Firmino struck twice in two minutes before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's penalty made the points safe before the break.

Salah then passed up the chance to move out in front as the league's top scorer after drawing level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane on 13 as he allowed Firmino to take Liverpool's second penalty of the evening 25 minutes from time to complete the Brazilian's hat-trick.