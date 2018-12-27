Liverpool open up six-point lead as Man City lose again at Leicester

Tottenham leapfrog City into second after thrashing Bournemouth 5-0, while Manchester United's perfect start under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued with Paul Pogba scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Huddersfield.

United remain eight points off the top four as Eden Hazard scored twice in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Watford, but fifth-placed Arsenal could only manage a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tried in recent days to stress that it is still far too early for his side to be talking of ending a near three-decade wait to win the title in December.

However, another routine win and a 12th clean sheet in 19 Premier League games will do little to dampen expectations ahead of a huge week for Liverpool with Arsenal visiting Anfield on Saturday before a visit to City on January 3.

After a slow start Liverpool went in front through an unlikely source when Dejan Lovren volleyed home after 12 minutes.

It was a far more familiar marksman who made the game safe when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot before Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho's first Liverpool goal rounded off the scoring.