The injury sustained by Mooy was first flagged by Huddersfield but the FFA said Mooy was desperate to feature in the Jan. 5-Feb. 1 tournament and had requested a second opinion.

The 28-year-old underwent an independent review of his knee injury under the supervision of the Socceroos' high performance coordinator Phil Coles before it was decided to allow the player to continue his rehabilitation at Huddersfield.