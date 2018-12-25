Klopp taking nothing for granted despite Liverpool lead

The Anfield club are four points clear at the summit going into their Boxing Day clash at home to Newcastle, with champions Manchester City second and Tottenham Hotspur six points adrift in third place.

Liverpool, however, have not won the English title in the Premier League era -- their last domestic Championship crown came back in 1990.

And with Tottenham having hammered Everton, Liverpool's local rivals, 6-2 on Sunday, Klopp does not expect to have things all his own way during the rest of the season.