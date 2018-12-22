Salah and Van Dijk seal Holiday top spot for Liverpool

Salah's 11th goal of the season was a classy one and helped subdue a dangerous Wolves side who had made a lively start.

The home side continued to push Jurgen Klopp's side hard but their resistance was finally broken with 22 minutes remaining as Van Dijk capped a superb performance with a goal that cemented his side's position at the top of the table with 48 points.

While Liverpool have struggled at times to match the attacking potency of Manchester City, who they face on January 3, their added defensive steel has made them serious contenders for their first title of the Premier League era.