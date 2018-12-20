Frankfurt contract spree continues with Gacinovic

"We are convinced that he can still develop further and continue to follow his positive way at Eintracht Frankfurt," director for sport Fredi Bobic told the club homepage.

Gacinovic, 23, joined Eintracht from Serbian side Vojvodina Novi Sad in 2015 and has played 99 competitive games for the team, including the 2018 cup final win over Bayern Munich.

He is the fourth Eintracht player, after Makoto Hasebe, Marco Russ and Gelson Fernandes, to sign a new contract since Sunday whileFrankfurt also extended the deals of four members of their backroom staff on Wednesday.

Frankfurt, fifth in the Bundesliga, end the first half of the current campaign at home to Bayern on Saturday.