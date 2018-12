Messi pipped Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the prize after the Egyptian netted 32 times in the Premier League.

"When I started playing I did not expect all this. My dream was, obviously, to be a professional, but I didn't imagine so much," Messi said at a gala in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Messi, who also earned the Golden Shoe in 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2016-17, led Barcelona to a league and cup domestic double last season.