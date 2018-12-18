Mourinho leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

  • Tuesday 18, December 2018 in 2:28 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Jose Mourinho has left his position as Manchester United manager with immediate effect, the Premier League club have said.
United are currently sixth in the table, 11 points outside the Champions League spots and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 at the weekend.
 
The 55-year-old Portuguese coach Mourinho joined United in 2016 but failed to turn them into title contenders despite lifting the Europa League and League Cup in his first season.
 
In a short statement, United said an as yet unnamed caretaker will be appointed until the end of the season while the club "conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."