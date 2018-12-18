Mourinho leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

United are currently sixth in the table, 11 points outside the Champions League spots and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 at the weekend.

The 55-year-old Portuguese coach Mourinho joined United in 2016 but failed to turn them into title contenders despite lifting the Europa League and League Cup in his first season.

In a short statement, United said an as yet unnamed caretaker will be appointed until the end of the season while the club "conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."