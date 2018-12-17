'Liverpool are streets ahead': United legends turn on Mourinho

Mourinho's side were out-classed by Liverpool as Xherdan Shaqiri's late double killed off United at Anfield.

United were fortunate to be level when Jesse Lingard cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener, but Mourinho's team paid the price for another disjointed performance that left them languishing 19 points behind table-topping Liverpool.

With United trailing fourth placed Chelsea by 11 points, Mourinho heads into the hectic Christmas period facing fresh calls for his dismissal.

The former Chelsea boss has overseen United's worst Premier League start after 17 games amid reports of numerous rifts with key players including French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.

Gary Neville, who won eight Premier League titles as a United defender in the Alex Ferguson era, admitted Liverpool are so far ahead of his old club now that questions must be asked about Mourinho's job security.