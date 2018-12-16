Fournier's 24 points power Magic over Jazz in Mexico

Vucevic had 15 points, 19 rebounds and five assists, and Evan Fournier added 24 points and seven rebounds for Orlando. The Magic won both games in Mexico City after losing three straight.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points, and Derrick Favors had 21 points and eight rebounds for Utah, which has lost three of its past four. Rudy Gobert leads the NBA in field-goal percentage but made just 2 of his 6 shot attempts. The Jazz shot only 31.5 percent from the floor as a team.

Utah held a 59-55 lead through a very low scoring first three quarters. Both teams combined for 71 points in the fourth.

It was the ninth regular-season game -- and second straight game for Orlando -- in the Arena Cuidad de Mexico. The Magic defeated the Chicago Bulls on a go-ahead jumper by Vucevic in the final minute of Thursday night's game in Mexico City.

The game featured 10 international players between the two teams; Utah with six, and Orlando with four.