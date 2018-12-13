Lyon in winter wonderland after sealing Champions League last-16 berth

Fekir struck for the away side in the 65th minute to cancel out Junior Moraes' 22nd-minute opener for Shakhtar, who had to win at their temporary home of the some 700 kilometres (435 miles) from Donetsk to leapfrog Lyon into second place in Group F.

Lyon held off Shakhtar, who are playing at the Olympic Stadium in the Ukrainian capital after martial law was declared in the country's border regions amid tensions with Russia, to keep hold of second spot and a place in the knockout stages, five points behind group winners Manchester City.

It looked for much of the match that Lyon were destined to be knocked out in freezing Kiev, after missing a hatload of chances before Fekir finally curled home the crucial leveller.

"We did everything we could to keep hold of the lead, we couldn't do it... the individual quality of Fekir made the difference," said Shakhtar coach Paulo Fonseca.