Australia sweat on Mooy's fitness ahead of Asian Cup

Mooy sustained the injury in Huddersfield Town's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and reports say the 28-year-old could be out for up to six weeks with a medial ligament strain.

That would see Mooy miss Australia's three group stage matches against Jordan (Jan. 6), Palestine (Jan. 11) and Syria (Jan. 15) in the United Arab Emirates. If the Socceroos top Group B they would face a last 16 match on Jan. 20.

Australia, who will name their 23-man squad next week, are awaiting a medical report from Huddersfield on the extent of Mooy's injury.

Fellow midfielder Tom Rogic's participation is also in doubt due to a knee problem while Daniel Arzani has been ruled out with a serious knee injury.

The tournament begins on Jan. 5.