Man City agree deal to sign U.S. goalkeeper Steffen

The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed but Crew said the transfer fee was the largest in their history and the highest received by an MLS side for a goalkeeper in the league's 23-year history.

"Today's (Tuesday) announcement regarding next summer is a special moment... I look forward to finishing my time with this club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best team mate I can," Steffen said.

"This is a historic transaction for the club and a special moment for Zack we're immensely proud of... the announcement is the culmination of 2-1/2 years of development and success for Zack," Crew interim general manager Pat Onstad said.

The 23-year-old Steffen began his career with Freiburg, playing 14 times for the German side before switching to the Ohio-based Crew in 2016. He has made 63 regular season starts since his debut in 2017.

Steffen's strong performances earned him a call up to the national side, making his debut against Bosnia in January before playing five more times for the country this year.