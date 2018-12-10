DeRozan, Gay lead Spurs to victory over Jazz

The win was the second straight for the Spurs and gave them consecutive victories for the first time since winning four straight in an eight-day span Oct. 27-Nov. 3.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points, while Ricky Rubio scored 26 and Rudy Gobert added 12 for Utah, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio returns to the floor for the third of a six-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix. The Jazz play the second game of a demanding road back-to-back on Monday in Oklahoma City.