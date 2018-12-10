River Plate beat rivals Boca Juniors to win Copa Libertadores

Boca took the lead just before half-time through Dario Benedetto, but River won the trophy for a fourth time by mounting an impressive comeback.

Lucas Pratto sent the game into extra-time and Wilmar Barrios was sent off for Boca, allowing River substitute Juan Quintero to score from the edge of the area and Piti Martinez to grab a late third while Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was in the opposition's half.

The first leg at Boca's Bombonera stadium finished 2-2 on November 11, and with no away goals rule in the final everything was left to play for Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After the trouble that stopped the second leg being played at River's Monumental, a heavy Spanish police presence ensured there was no violence before the game in the Spanish capital.

Benedetto sent Boca ahead at the end of a brilliant counter-attack, reaching Nahitan Nandez's sublime through-ball to finish well.

River should have had a penalty when goalkeeper Andrada fouled Pratto in the second half, but the forward scored anyway a few minutes later after good work from Nacho Fernandez.

Two minutes into extra-time Barrios was dismissed for his second yellow card after an ugly challenge on Exequiel Palacios, which handed River a huge advantage.

Substitute Quintero took advantage with a brilliant goal from distance after 109 minutes to send River ahead and force Boca into desperation mode.

Goalkeeper Andrada was in River's half for a corner in stoppage time when Martinez broke downfield to run the ball into an empty net with the final kick of the game to spark wild celebrations.