Emirati players dominate November nominations

Emirati players dominated the best player nominations, with Shabab Al Ahli defender Waleed Abbas, joined by Al Jazira duo Ali Mabkhout and Khalfan Mubarak.

Abbas helped his team win their three matches in November, contributing to two clean sheets and scoring the winner in the derby match against Al Nasr in matchweek 11. In turn, the Al Jazira pair continued to impress, with Mabkhout scoring five goals in his side’s three November outings, and Mubarak netting four, in addition to two assists during the same period.

The goalkeepers awards saw Shabab Al Ahli’s Majed Nasser and Sharjah’s Adel Al Hosani nominated for the second month in a row. The pair are joined by September winner Khalid Eissa from Al Ain.

Nasser kept two clean sheets and conceded just one goal all month, while Al Hosani excelled for the leaders Sharjah, conceding five goals. In turn, Al Ain’s Eissa kept two clean sheets and allowed one goal in three matches.

Sharjah coach Abdulaziz Al Anbari continued his run of nominations for the third month, after winning the September and October best coach awards. He is joined by Al Ain boss Zoran Mamic, who had finished second in September and missed out in the October nominations. New arrival Rodolfo Arruabarrena rounds off the nominees.

Al Anbari is leading Sharjah to the top of the Arabian Gulf League table with a 12-match unbeaten run. His team collected five points from their three November fixtures, winning one and drawing twice. Mamic and Arruabarrena both collected the full mark in November, with nine points from nine.

Voting in the three categories will be open for fans through the website motm.agleague.ae starting at 14:00 on Sunday, 9th December, and continues for 48 hours, after which the winners will be announced through the PLC’s social media pages.

Winners will receive a custom-made mini trophy ahead of their teams’ first games, following the announcement of the results.