Man City stumble at Chelsea, Salah shoots Liverpool top

Egyptian Salah was back to his best with a hat-trick in his side's 4-0 win at Bournemouth in the early game to move Liverpool a point clear of champions City.

Their tenure at the top was expected to be brief, but five hours later City's aura was dented by a shock 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with N'Golo Kante and David Luiz proving their unlikely executioners.

The results left Liverpool on 42 points after 16 games and the only team in the league still undefeated after City's 21-match unbeaten streak, stretching back to a loss to Manchester United in April, was ended.

Chelsea's win moved them temporarily into third on 34 points, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference after the Gunners beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 with a belated and brilliant Lucas Torreira bicycle kick.

But Tottenham Hotspur strolled to a fifth win in six league games with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City in the day's late kick-off to reclaim third spot.

Nonetheless, it was City's lacklustre loss after seven straight wins that sent tremors through a league that had been beginning to talk up the domestic invincibility of Pep Guardiola's team.

They had dominated proceedings until just before the break when Eden Hazard set up the normally goal-shy Kante to fire home brilliantly into the roof of the net.

It was the first time City had been behind in the league since drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers in August and they were surprisingly toothless chasing the game either side of Luiz heading home Chelsea's second from a corner in the 78th minute.