Tottenham to rotate squad for Leicester clash

Tottenham travel to Barcelona next Tuesday needing a win to guarantee qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League for the third time, but Pochettino said his immediate focus was on keeping pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the league.

"We're going to try to take the best decision for Saturday, to try to be competitive and perform in the best way. It is not easy of course, because to play every three days is so tough for the players and the staff," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

Pochettino has regularly rotated his players in recent weeks and the Tottenham side that beat Southampton 3-1 on Wednesday featured five changes to the one that lost 4-2 at Arsenal.

Defenders Juan Foyth (hamstring) and Kieran Trippier (groin) have been ruled out of the game at Leicester with injuries.