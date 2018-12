Three goals in eight minutes after the break from Thomas Lemar, Nikola Kalinic and Angel Correa helped Diego Simeone’s side coast to victory against the fourth-tier Catalan side in the round of 32 second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Elsewhere, Girona came from behind to beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) and Barcelona host Cultural Leonesa later on Wednesday with a 1-0 first-leg advantage.