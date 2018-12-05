Paris police force postponement of PSG game

The match was due to be played at 4:00 pm (1500 GMT) at the Parc des Princes but will be rescheduled to a later date because of security concerns.

"In order to be able to mobilise all the security personnel forces at its disposal in direct connection with the possible demonstrations that will take place in Paris on Saturday, December 8, the prefecture of police has obtained, with the full agreement of the Professional Football League (LFP) and Paris Saint-Germain, the postponement of the game initially scheduled for this Saturday," the Paris prefecture told AFP.

It is one of two games scheduled for Saturday in the French top flight to be called off, with authorities in Toulouse also requesting that the local team's game against Lyon that evening be called off.

Paris has been the scene of protests for three weekends running from "yellow vest" demonstrators unhappy at planned fuel tax rises, but unrest has spread across the country.

Demonstrations turned particularly violent last Saturday, with 412 people arrested after the worst clashes in central Paris for decades.