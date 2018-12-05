Man City withstand late Watford onslaught to move five points clear

City's goals came either side of half-time as Leroy Sane chested home before Riyad Mahrez doubled the visitors' lead early in the second period.

However, despite dominating for the majority of the game, Guardiola's men had to withstand a nervy finish after Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled in five minutes from time.

Guardiola made six changes to his starting line-up despite also missing Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne through injury.

Yet, City were still too strong for the dogged hosts with Watford thankful to goalkeeper Ben Foster for the visitors not racking up the 5-0 and 6-0 thrashings they did on their two previous visits to Vicarage Road.

However, Gracia's side also had chances before the break against a City defence that appeared to miss Aymeric Laporte as the Frenchman was rotated for the first time in the league this season.

Roberto Pereyra has already produced some spectacular goals for the Hornets this season and the Argentine was inches away from another when he curled just wide inside 10 minutes.

Foster then made great saves to deny Sane and Mahrez when one-on-one, but the best stop of the opening half came down the other end when Ederson stretched out his left foot to block Troy Deeney's effort from point-blank range.

City finally broke through five minutes before the break when Mahrez's cross picked out Sane unmarked at the back post and he cleverly used his chest to power the ball below Foster.

Six minutes into the second half, the visitors struck again when Gabriel Jesus -- who endured another lean night in front of goal in the absence of Aguero -- at least made a contribution as a provider by pulling the ball back for Mahrez to fire home.

City got uncharacteristically slack in the final quarter, though, and were made to pay when Doucoure finally turned home after a goalmouth scramble.

Guardiola was forced to throw on Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi in the closing stages to repel Watford's aerial assault, but City held on.