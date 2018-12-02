Belief returning as Bayern climb to third in Bundesliga

Sharjah24 – AFP: Niko Kovac says the belief is starting to return to Bayern Munich after they claimed a second win this week to climb to third in the Bundesliga table after a 2-1 victory at Werder Bremen.
Bayern built on their 5-1 midweek thrashing of Benfica in the Champions League with Serge Gnabry scoring twice in Bremen to end a run of woeful results after going the whole of November without a league win.
 
Bayern lag nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and will drop back to fifth if Eintracht Frankfurt earn a fifth straight win at home to Wolfsburg on Sunday and RB Leipzig beat second-placed Moenchengladbach.  
 
The last time Bayern were so far behind in the table was in 2010/11 and their bid for a seventh straight Bundesliga crown is in danger after only their third win in their last nine league games.