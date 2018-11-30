Liverpool face Everton test as Spurs play Arsenal on derby day

Jurgen Klopp's team lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, meaning their bid to reach the knockout stages in Europe will go to the last game against Napoli, while Spurs face the daunting task of beating Barcelona to progress.

But both clubs will have to put their continental ambitions to one side as they attempt to stay on the coat-tails of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea take on Fulham and one of their former managers in another London derby but Claudio Ranieri's side will travel the short distance to Stamford Bridge with new-found confidence after arresting a run of six Premier League defeats.

Jose Mourinho's misfiring Manchester United play Southampton away after edging past Swiss side Young Boys into the Champions League knockout phase.

AFP Sports picks out some of the main talking points ahead of the weekend fixtures in the Premier League.

'Perfect' time to play Arsenal

Third-placed Spurs head to the Emirates stadium buoyed by last week's 3-1 victory against Chelsea and their 1-0 win against Inter Milan in midweek, which keeps alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockouts.

Midfielder Harry Winks, who came agonisingly close to scoring against Inter at Wembley when he hit the bar from distance, said it was the "perfect" time to play Arsenal after six straight wins in all competitions.

"It is going to be another difficult game, so we have to get right and physically prepared for it, because it is going to be another battle," said the England international.

"It is a game the fans want to win and one that we want to win. Three games in a week is going to be tough, but confidence is high."