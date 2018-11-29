Middleton's late 3 propels Bucks over Bulls

Justin Holiday had a clean look from 27 feet to tie the game, but his shot bounced high off the rim and tumbled into Malcolm Brogdon's arms to seal the Bucks' win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had put the Bucks up 113-111 with a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left but Zach LaVine's layup set the stage for Middleton's heroics.

Antetokounmpo finished with a season-high 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee.

On a day the Bulls announced that guard Denzel Valentine would miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his left ankle, Ryan Arcidiacono stepped into the starting lineup and went 6 for 12 from the field and made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, scoring 22 points. He also had five rebounds, four assists and five steals.