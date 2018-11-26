Aubameyang winner extends Arsenal's unbeaten run

Emery's side took the lead through Jefferson Lerma's bizarre own goal before Josh King equalised on the stroke of half-time at Dean Court on Sunday.

Aubameyang netted his eighth league goal of the season midway through the second half to lift the fifth-placed Gunners within a point of the top four in the battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The north Londoners have been revitalised since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the close-season and the Spaniard passed another test with this victory.

After three successive home draws against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and Wolves, it was essential that Arsenal got back to winning ways.