Copa Libertadores final postponed again after bus attack

Boca said they will petition the South American federation to also punish River following scenes Saturday the club described as "shameful".

The match between the Buenos Aires arch-rivals was due to be played at 2000 GMT on Sunday after initially being postponed following the attack near River's Monumental stadium, which left Boca players with injuries from shards of broken glass and suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Boca president Daniel Angelici said he would petition the governing body's autonomous disciplinary commission to punish River, suggesting he may even be hoping his club are awarded victory by default.

Earlier on Sunday, Boca issued a statement requesting Conmebol not only postpone the match but also apply "the corresponding sanctions provided in Article 18."

It includes other options, such as a fine, the deduction of points and being forced to play a game behind closed doors.